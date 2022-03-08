back
This is an All-Women Land
This #InternationalWomensDay, we visited Neeyamo’s all-women centre to catch a glimpse of women’s power in action. 💪 This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
08/03/2022 3:27 AM
- 28.6K
- 268
- 32
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
30 comments
Kp S.8 hours
😒😒😒
Biju K.a day
Fake Feminism...❌❌❌
Susanta S.a day
I thought " another কাঁচা বাদাম" ড্যান্স।
Amita N.a day
Amazing and brilliant
Madhuri D.a day
Good luck to Neeyamo-ans! 👏👏
Jay S.a day
Sadly most of the comments here by men are aggressively negative. Such attitudes go to prove the need for women to be able to stand up for themselves, and Neeyamo helps provide a unique women's forum.
Deepshikha K.a day
Best wishes to Neeyamo and all the employees
Albert B.a day
Something so sexist is celebrated under the name of equality... What a shitty world, seems like discrimination isn't discrimination when its towards men. Paid promotion huh
Áyan R.a day
Gender segregation as followed in Saudi Arabia. 😏
Reji V.a day
What is all women or all men workplace? Both are equally bad. Women & men are part of same society, discrimination either way is bad.
Mughaka K.a day
Imagine the criticism if it was only men..
Tanzeem F.a day
19th November ...International Men's Day........pls share this kind of post on this day also....
Rohan C.a day
"Male muscles to stop us"????? Really. The owner of Neeyamo is a man. Ma'am we respect hard working class of all genders but please don't give this bullshit that male muscles stops u. Ur company's owner is a male and u r his employees. Respect to all other employees there except this stupid who says male muscles stops her
Prithu S.a day
diversity kaha hai??
Naveen S.a day
This company provides HR services and deliberately mock gender equality with such statements just to get the attention. Sad state of affairs. They need to be educated or disciplined.
Abed A.a day
Happy women day only women without hijab not hijab.. For that court order to
Vikas S.a day
It's not always men......Aurat bhi aurat ki dushman hoti h😂😂😂😂
Safir A.a day
Women's are great mothers of all man's happy mother's day
Nirmallya S.a day
"Male muscle" every where ??????????????????
Bianca L.2 days
😂😂😂 it’s sexists but in many countries these women can’t work, or dress as they please bc of sexist governments… they make $4 less than a man bc of sexist financial policies, they are chosen last for promotions bc, ya know, SEXISM 😂😂 yall shut tf up