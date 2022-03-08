back

This is an All-Women Land

This #InternationalWomensDay, we visited Neeyamo’s all-women centre to catch a glimpse of women’s power in action. 💪 This video has been produced in partnership with a brand

08/03/2022 3:27 AM
  • 28.6K
  • 32

30 comments

  • Kp S.
    8 hours

    😒😒😒

  • Biju K.
    a day

    Fake Feminism...❌❌❌

  • Susanta S.
    a day

    I thought " another কাঁচা বাদাম" ড্যান্স।

  • Amita N.
    a day

    Amazing and brilliant

  • Madhuri D.
    a day

    Good luck to Neeyamo-ans! 👏👏

  • Jay S.
    a day

    Sadly most of the comments here by men are aggressively negative. Such attitudes go to prove the need for women to be able to stand up for themselves, and Neeyamo helps provide a unique women's forum.

  • Deepshikha K.
    a day

    Best wishes to Neeyamo and all the employees

  • Albert B.
    a day

    Something so sexist is celebrated under the name of equality... What a shitty world, seems like discrimination isn't discrimination when its towards men. Paid promotion huh

  • Áyan R.
    a day

    Gender segregation as followed in Saudi Arabia. 😏

  • Reji V.
    a day

    What is all women or all men workplace? Both are equally bad. Women & men are part of same society, discrimination either way is bad.

  • Mughaka K.
    a day

    Imagine the criticism if it was only men..

  • Tanzeem F.
    a day

    19th November ...International Men's Day........pls share this kind of post on this day also....

  • Rohan C.
    a day

    "Male muscles to stop us"????? Really. The owner of Neeyamo is a man. Ma'am we respect hard working class of all genders but please don't give this bullshit that male muscles stops u. Ur company's owner is a male and u r his employees. Respect to all other employees there except this stupid who says male muscles stops her

  • Prithu S.
    a day

    diversity kaha hai??

  • Naveen S.
    a day

    This company provides HR services and deliberately mock gender equality with such statements just to get the attention. Sad state of affairs. They need to be educated or disciplined.

  • Abed A.
    a day

    Happy women day only women without hijab not hijab.. For that court order to

  • Vikas S.
    a day

    It's not always men......Aurat bhi aurat ki dushman hoti h😂😂😂😂

  • Safir A.
    a day

    Women's are great mothers of all man's happy mother's day

  • Nirmallya S.
    a day

    "Male muscle" every where ??????????????????

  • Bianca L.
    2 days

    😂😂😂 it’s sexists but in many countries these women can’t work, or dress as they please bc of sexist governments… they make $4 less than a man bc of sexist financial policies, they are chosen last for promotions bc, ya know, SEXISM 😂😂 yall shut tf up

