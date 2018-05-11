back

This Woman Built A Washing Machine Powered By Muscle

This woman from Kerala built a washing machine that can run without power to help others in electricity-hungry rural India.

05/11/2018 12:00 AM
  • 1.8m
  • 361

294 comments

  • Trent B.
    12/07/2018 19:11

    She invented something that was already invented 160 years ago?

  • April L.
    12/07/2018 01:18

    Very smart young lady.

  • Denis R.
    12/06/2018 06:07

    Why nit wash by your hand its more healtier than washing machines..because you can eleminate all soap from the clothes..in machine there is still a lot and if you wear and get sweat soap goes unto you body from the skin and flows to you blood that we cant see even using a fabric conditioner will spent you money and cause cancer..i am a doctor i studied all of this under a microscope in my own..thats why people living in mountains hadn't go to hospitals till they get old..

  • Roger C.
    12/05/2018 20:27

    Its reverse innovation, we already passed it to make ourselves easier

  • Margaret B.
    12/05/2018 17:07

    Well done

  • Rajeev M.
    12/05/2018 04:56

    Well appreciate her , Instead of making fun of her you Western asholes

  • Vincent C.
    12/05/2018 00:53

    Wow u learned how to have a bike to run a washer let's give her a gold star, we shouldn't because we made a washer or even a non electric washer .

  • Luis O.
    12/04/2018 18:59

    , , , , ,

  • Sheela C.
    12/03/2018 17:13

    Same ek bachhe ko bhi dikhaya gaya hai jisne washing machine banaye hai.

  • Melissa D.
    12/03/2018 14:47

    I need this

  • Aliyah K.
    12/03/2018 14:02

    Why the comic in between?the most ceo's in amerika are from INDIA

  • Rhonda S.
    12/03/2018 09:45

    Well done. Keep up the inventing.

  • Scott L.
    12/03/2018 05:14

    check this out

  • Katie S.
    12/02/2018 18:05

    Really interesting! She would find pedaling more comfortable though with the pedals on the same axle on one side.

  • Jake C.
    12/01/2018 21:36

    That’s inspiring!

  • Juan R.
    12/01/2018 05:28

    Awesome, not taking anything away from her but she didn't "invented" she simply improvised with what was available. Kudos to her, smart kid.

  • Nazhat P.
    11/30/2018 17:42

    Great idea, wash ur clothes n loose weight!

  • Nicole H.
    11/30/2018 15:01

    make me one

  • Agelica C.
    11/30/2018 05:49

    Smart.

  • Jarule V.
    11/30/2018 00:28

    If you live in a modern country you will laugh at her, but in a modern country 90% of population are brainless!