Tiny Pigs Under Lockdown To Save Species

Even the rarest pig in the world, found only in Assam, is in lockdown to escape the deadly virus. But in this case, it could even wipe out their entire population. 🐽 🏠

08/09/2020 4:27 PMupdated: 08/10/2020 11:56 AM
8 comments

  • Riyan R.
    3 hours

    ALLAH LOVE IT 😂😂

  • Ananya A.
    9 hours

    At lest we can save by avoiding packet products. The products contain 1501 in the labelling are containing pig 🐖 meat in it. So kindly avoid it. Even it’s good us.

  • Rahul J.
    17 hours

    ye koi special pork hai kya

  • રીરી ન.
    21 hours

    Looks yummy

  • Sankar A.
    a day

    Brut India IN THIS WORLD GOD HAD CREATED USCTO SAVE THE ENDANGERED , FEED ANIMALS AND ALSO CURE THEM BECAUSE WE HAVE THE SENSES ,ABILITY WHICH THEY DON'T HAVE SO CONSEQUENTLY IT'S OUR MORALDUTY AND HUMANITY TO SAVE THEM AND MAKE SURE THAT THEY DON'T EXTINCT OR WIPEPUT .MAM PIA CHATTERJEE VERY GREAT INITIATIVE YOU ARE THE PROMINENT ABD VENERABLE JOURNALIST IN BRUT INDIA .MY CORDIALITY TO BRUT. INDIA THANKS

  • Q L.
    a day

    Don't name animals after a Race. Just call it little pig or jungle piglet

  • Kishor T.
    a day

    Still everyone has time... Plz leave the Animal products off from your plate... Consuming Dairy, Meat, fish, eggs, leather is completely unnecessary in this modern world. Choose compassion. Be vegan 🥬 Go vegan 🥦

  • Brut India
    3 days

    Pygmy hogs are an indicator species, meaning their disappearance is a bad sign for the state of the environment. Here's a brief history: https://www.downtoearth.org.in/news/wildlife-biodiversity/the-pygmy-hog-to-the-brink-of-extinction-and-back-60315

