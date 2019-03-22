back

Trashtag Challenge: Clean Up, Click And Post

The latest viral challenge could help clean India and the world. #️ 🗑🌏

03/22/2019 1:51 PM
  • 234.7k
  • 47

And even more

  1. Remembering The Worst Industrial Accident In The World

  2. Too Much Pollution = Too Little Copulation?

  3. Politicians Splurge on Air Purifiers

  4. Too Much Pollution = Too Little Copulation?

  5. Delhi Hopes This Machine Will Solve Its Water Crisis

  6. Children Race Through Delhi Smog

39 comments

  • Katie D.
    06/27/2019 14:43

    !!!!! ❤️❤️❤️

  • Vinay K.
    04/15/2019 10:19

    Good job

  • Patel B.
    04/15/2019 02:03

    Please plstick bend... 🙏

  • ವಿನಯ್ ಕ.
    04/13/2019 08:07

    Make this challenge in tiktok or like they will only come and pick your home trash for video😎

  • Manusunil M.
    04/05/2019 09:31

    My india

  • V S.
    04/05/2019 03:27

    Please plastic ban

  • Shiyas K.
    04/03/2019 08:45

    👍👍❤

  • Vishal P.
    04/02/2019 05:27

    Very very good job, salute 👌👌👌👍

  • Syedshafiulla S.
    04/01/2019 13:50

    WONDERFULL.JOB.

  • Balvant D.
    04/01/2019 11:43

    Good work good jobs

  • Balram M.
    03/31/2019 07:40

    Hii

  • Rahul S.
    03/31/2019 05:01

    Jai hind

  • Arumugam V.
    03/29/2019 13:02

    பிளாஸ்டிக் பயன்பாடு வேண்டாம்.

  • Jamil A.
    03/26/2019 10:29

    Thats great. we need something like this in Pakistan

  • Pritam D.
    03/26/2019 06:50

    something useful finally

  • Abhishek G.
    03/26/2019 06:24

    Try kribi nki

  • Rj J.
    03/26/2019 06:19

    Good job

  • Nabeel T.
    03/26/2019 05:28

    These people are true patriots not those people who just scream Bharat Mata Ki Jai and spread hatred.

  • Suresh N.
    03/26/2019 03:50

    Hello politicians...... Listening? Our Kids going to show you ... Kudos . Bring back the nature in city limits. Stop concrete ..stop throwing thrash,and also others doing it. Ban plastics from mind... slap on people who spit , dirty common areas. Plant trees in places cleaned Use cycles at least to work place... encourage ,join hands with pourmicas ...Our days are numbered.. way to go.

  • Kapil S.
    03/25/2019 19:50

    👍👍👍