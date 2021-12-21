back

Why Is Whale Poop A Treasured Commodity?

Crores worth of whale poop was seized from smugglers across India in 2021 alone. What makes this substance worth the risk?

19/12/2021 2:57 PMupdated: 20/12/2021 7:28 PM
7 comments

  • Adil S.
    21/12/2021 16:37

    I am sure it vomit and not poop.

  • Md A.
    21/12/2021 14:40

    It's not called poop , it's whale vomit which is used for making of high end perfumes

  • Sadia I.
    20/12/2021 15:06

    errrmm

  • Esan M.
    20/12/2021 06:36

    Is it poop or vomit??🙄

  • Mamy E.
    19/12/2021 23:20

  • عبد ا.
    19/12/2021 21:43

    I though cow poop was more expensive

  • Brut India
    19/12/2021 20:13

    Ambergris has also been consumed as a delicacy and administered as medicine. At times, it has fetched prices more than twice that of gold. Here's the fascinating origin of this unusual commodity: https://www.smithsonianmag.com/science-nature/brief-fascinating-history-ambergris-180978517/

