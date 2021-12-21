back
Why Is Whale Poop A Treasured Commodity?
Crores worth of whale poop was seized from smugglers across India in 2021 alone. What makes this substance worth the risk?
19/12/2021 2:57 PMupdated: 20/12/2021 7:28 PM
- 39.2K
- 165
- 8
7 comments
Adil S.21/12/2021 16:37
I am sure it vomit and not poop.
Md A.21/12/2021 14:40
It's not called poop , it's whale vomit which is used for making of high end perfumes
Sadia I.20/12/2021 15:06
errrmm
Esan M.20/12/2021 06:36
Is it poop or vomit??🙄
Mamy E.19/12/2021 23:20
عبد ا.19/12/2021 21:43
I though cow poop was more expensive
Brut India19/12/2021 20:13
Ambergris has also been consumed as a delicacy and administered as medicine. At times, it has fetched prices more than twice that of gold. Here's the fascinating origin of this unusual commodity: https://www.smithsonianmag.com/science-nature/brief-fascinating-history-ambergris-180978517/