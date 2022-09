Meet The First Indian To Scale Five 8000m Peaks In A Month! ūüėģ

She was told mountaineering has no future. But Baljeet Kaur proved all naysayers wrong by putting Indian mountaineering on the world map. On 75 years of India’s independence, @ThumsUpOfficial #HarHaathToofan celebrates the hands that have built the nation. Who comes to your mind when you hear #HarHaathToofan?