Meet The Kung Fu Nuns

As India reels from a hideous act of sexual violence, these badass Buddhist nuns go around the country showing Indian women what they are all capable of.
27 comments
Arun K.12/10/2019 04:53
Tik Tok Chodo isse apnao Girls .....it will safe u
Salgra S.12/09/2019 18:59
But kung-fu is not applicable in real fighting it's useful only in Chinese movies anyway it's good for health I like it
Ramesh M.12/09/2019 08:12
Thanks
Brut India12/09/2019 07:03
Learn more about the work done by the Kung Fu Nuns: http://www.kungfununs.org/home-1
Stanzin Z.12/08/2019 17:32
Wow really inspiring
Mallesh P.12/08/2019 17:20
And what Christian missionaries do is mass conversion and destruction to Indian society
Renu A.12/08/2019 11:23
We really need such kind of training
Renu A.12/08/2019 11:22
Funtastic
Piyush T.12/08/2019 11:04
Not only India but the problem is world wide and India is far behind some of the most developed countries in rape numbers. . Stigmatising India is a useless adventure. The problem is big and needs to be solved world wide thus, the monks should be a world wide inspiration. By the way good try, Brute. http://worldpopulationreview.com/countries/rape-statistics-by-country/
Bernardine S.12/08/2019 10:02
Superb... So proud of them.
Avhik D.12/08/2019 09:25
Hi My name is Avhik Das. I Am In search Of some good and hardworking people in your area who can work with me part time or full time and can earn good income per month . To know more you can drop your message here... Thank you
Atee C.12/08/2019 08:48
Not to be Salty or anything but kungfu is not for self defence it's like yoga to circulate your inner system properly. If anyone want to learn self defence try mix martial art.
Amandip S.12/08/2019 08:36
Same goes with Sikh Khalsa women!! Brave
Dhiman P.12/08/2019 06:44
It's really illustrious step by Buddhist nun Namo Buddhaya Atah dipo bhaba!
Chunkula G.12/08/2019 02:15
It’s a very good initiative by nuns , women must know self defence but in India looking at the cases of sexual offence we needs gun to kill the “haramkhors ”
Sudha S.12/08/2019 01:23
EXCELLENT. .
Subhajit R.12/07/2019 20:00
So it's 'badass' Buddhist nuns. Wow! Choice of words!
Didar B.12/07/2019 19:17
Bastards who abuse women should be shot
Anand V.12/07/2019 19:05
Well, not all women have this time on their hands. Most of the women work for a living and also to support their families. In addition, they have a family to look after, before and after work hours.
Harsha P.12/07/2019 18:21
So inspiring 😎😎�rana see this!