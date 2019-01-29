back

Meet The Real-Life Bahubalis 💪

This traditional sport from Tamil Nadu decides who is the strongest of all 💪😉

01/29/2019 4:07 AMupdated: 02/11/2019 2:47 PM
  • Yougander R.
    01/31/2019 04:14

    114 kgs is huge

  • Sunil S.
    01/30/2019 16:24

    Lepakshi Gurumurthy. Kaho to name de du aaplog ka😃

  • Dhanu S.
    01/30/2019 13:23

    In karnataka u can see this game

  • Brut India
    01/30/2019 12:15

    The stone-lifting competition is part of a three-day festival celebrating traditional Tamil games. https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/coimbatore/its-time-to-celebrate-tamil-culture-and-heritage/articleshow/67533103.cms

  • Jay K.
    01/30/2019 12:06

    ... Let's play this one....

  • Pranav N.
    01/30/2019 06:45

    been there

  • Saika P.
    01/30/2019 06:24

    Tanil Nadu really have some out of the box sports. Would live to visit

  • Suhel A.
    01/30/2019 05:07

    This an old ritual for finding strongest man in scotland too....

  • Deepak V.
    01/30/2019 02:29

    This game is practiced in many parts of south India., not only in Tn

  • Rosh T.
    01/30/2019 00:37

  • Durre S.
    01/29/2019 18:37

  • Patria O.
    01/29/2019 18:32

    Atlas Stone!

  • Shashi K.
    01/29/2019 17:38

    Excellent

  • JP A.
    01/29/2019 16:43

  • Mihir B.
    01/29/2019 16:40

    this sport was not only play by tamil nadu maharashtrrian also play an the game we called an golu in ratanagiri district at khed village haveing history with this game from past 200 years

  • Viidhuth R.
    01/29/2019 16:11

    Why do people feel it's taunting ?

  • Swathi S.
    01/29/2019 14:32

  • Mohit A.
    01/29/2019 14:04

    imagine thali doing this

  • Debabrata M.
    01/29/2019 13:35

    Last part was great. Hanumanji said sigrahi pahuchna hoga

  • Ajayy S.
    01/29/2019 12:06

