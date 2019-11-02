back
World’s 1st Differently-Abled Bharatanatyam Group
We Are One is the world’s first differently-abled Bharatanatyam group. They’re performing classical spins on their wheelchairs to prove disability is not a drawback.
02/10/2019 7:32 AMupdated: 08/27/2020 11:49 AM
4 comments
Girija K.02/11/2019 10:33
too good proud of them
Mamta G.02/11/2019 07:33
Amazing
Ismail M.02/10/2019 09:08
Very commendable indeed!
Violet R.02/10/2019 08:48
..Don't let any form of disability box your confidence and potential. Brush aside the negative thoughts.Life will constantly challenge us. There are times we will feel swamped by what we sense as our lack. If we can see that it is only our thoughts about a situation that are creating the handicap, we can live each moment to the best of our potential., our disabilities need not become our handicaps..Persons with disabilities in India are breaking barriers. The next generation wants no sympathy..shoulder to shoulder with UN...Removing barriers to create an inclusive and accessible society for all”🌹👍👍.exceptional........kudoos to the braves