Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

A letter to casting directors from Cannes

Actor and filmmaker Molshri Singh spoke to Brut. about her journey from Kota to Mumbai, making her first film Nukkad Natak, and the struggles of finding space in the industry. At Cannes, Molshri represented Women in Film India as one of the selected scholars for the Producers Network at the Marché du Film, where emerging women filmmakers get access to mentorship, workshops and global industry interactions. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
Published on
19
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
"You Can’t Play Cricket Without Arms”
"You Can’t Play Cricket Without Arms”
To be continued
"You Can’t Play Cricket Without Arms”
"You Can’t Play Cricket Without Arms”
Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

A letter to casting directors from Cannes

Actor and filmmaker Molshri Singh spoke to Brut. about her journey from Kota to Mumbai, making her first film Nukkad Natak, and the struggles of finding space in the industry. At Cannes, Molshri represented Women in Film India as one of the selected scholars for the Producers Network at the Marché du Film, where emerging women filmmakers get access to mentorship, workshops and global industry interactions. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
Publié le
19
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
"You Can’t Play Cricket Without Arms”
À suivre
"You Can’t Play Cricket Without Arms”

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