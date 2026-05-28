Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Demi Moore at Nespresso Beach

Demi Moore, known for films like Ghost, Indecent Proposal, and A Few Good Men, attends the 2026 Nespresso Party during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Nespresso Beach in Cannes, France. Moore is serving on the main competition jury for this year's Cannes Film Festival, which awards the prestigious Palme d'Or. She is evaluating the festival's feature films alongside eight other jury members.
Published on
28
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
How Dipali Mathur prepped for the Cannes red carpet | Brut Plate Cannes Edition
How Dipali Mathur prepped for the Cannes red carpet | Brut Plate Cannes Edition
To be continued
How Dipali Mathur prepped for the Cannes red carpet | Brut Plate Cannes Edition
How Dipali Mathur prepped for the Cannes red carpet | Brut Plate Cannes Edition
Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Demi Moore at Nespresso Beach

Demi Moore, known for films like Ghost, Indecent Proposal, and A Few Good Men, attends the 2026 Nespresso Party during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Nespresso Beach in Cannes, France. Moore is serving on the main competition jury for this year's Cannes Film Festival, which awards the prestigious Palme d'Or. She is evaluating the festival's feature films alongside eight other jury members.
Publié le
28
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
How Dipali Mathur prepped for the Cannes red carpet | Brut Plate Cannes Edition
À suivre
How Dipali Mathur prepped for the Cannes red carpet | Brut Plate Cannes Edition

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