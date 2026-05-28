Demi Moore at Nespresso Beach
Demi Moore, known for films like Ghost, Indecent Proposal, and A Few Good Men, attends the 2026 Nespresso Party during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Nespresso Beach in Cannes, France. Moore is serving on the main competition jury for this year's Cannes Film Festival, which awards the prestigious Palme d'Or. She is evaluating the festival's feature films alongside eight other jury members.
/
/
Demi Moore at Nespresso Beach
Demi Moore, known for films like Ghost, Indecent Proposal, and A Few Good Men, attends the 2026 Nespresso Party during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Nespresso Beach in Cannes, France. Moore is serving on the main competition jury for this year's Cannes Film Festival, which awards the prestigious Palme d'Or. She is evaluating the festival's feature films alongside eight other jury members.
/
/
Could Don be the next film to get restored? | Cannes 2026 and A powerful message for aspiring filmmakers | Cannes 2026
To learn more
No items found.