Demi Moore at Nespresso Beach

Demi Moore, known for films like Ghost, Indecent Proposal, and A Few Good Men, attends the 2026 Nespresso Party during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Nespresso Beach in Cannes, France. Moore is serving on the main competition jury for this year's Cannes Film Festival, which awards the prestigious Palme d'Or. She is evaluating the festival's feature films alongside eight other jury members.