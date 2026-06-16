Pavitra Kaur walked the Cannes 2026 red carpet

Lifestyle creator Pavitra Kaur walked the Cannes 2026 red carpet, bringing her signature blend of luxury fashion and everyday storytelling to the global stage. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut