Pavitra Kaur walked the Cannes 2026 red carpet
Lifestyle creator Pavitra Kaur walked the Cannes 2026 red carpet, bringing her signature blend of luxury fashion and everyday storytelling to the global stage. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
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Pavitra Kaur walked the Cannes 2026 red carpet
Lifestyle creator Pavitra Kaur walked the Cannes 2026 red carpet, bringing her signature blend of luxury fashion and everyday storytelling to the global stage. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
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Could Don be the next film to get restored? | Cannes 2026 and A powerful message for aspiring filmmakers | Cannes 2026
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