Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Pavitra Kaur walked the Cannes 2026 red carpet

Lifestyle creator Pavitra Kaur walked the Cannes 2026 red carpet, bringing her signature blend of luxury fashion and everyday storytelling to the global stage. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
Published on
16
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
How Dipali Mathur prepped for the Cannes red carpet | Brut Plate Cannes Edition
How Dipali Mathur prepped for the Cannes red carpet | Brut Plate Cannes Edition
To be continued
How Dipali Mathur prepped for the Cannes red carpet | Brut Plate Cannes Edition
How Dipali Mathur prepped for the Cannes red carpet | Brut Plate Cannes Edition
Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Pavitra Kaur walked the Cannes 2026 red carpet

Lifestyle creator Pavitra Kaur walked the Cannes 2026 red carpet, bringing her signature blend of luxury fashion and everyday storytelling to the global stage. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
Publié le
16
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
How Dipali Mathur prepped for the Cannes red carpet | Brut Plate Cannes Edition
À suivre
How Dipali Mathur prepped for the Cannes red carpet | Brut Plate Cannes Edition

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