How Dipali Mathur prepped for the Cannes red carpet | Brut Plate Cannes Edition
Mrs India Dipali Mathur talks to Brut on her pageant journey, what she ate in Cannes, and the brief she gave designer Gaurav Gupta for her red carpet look.
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How Dipali Mathur prepped for the Cannes red carpet | Brut Plate Cannes Edition
Mrs India Dipali Mathur talks to Brut on her pageant journey, what she ate in Cannes, and the brief she gave designer Gaurav Gupta for her red carpet look.
/
/
Could Don be the next film to get restored? | Cannes 2026 and A powerful message for aspiring filmmakers | Cannes 2026
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