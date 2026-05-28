Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

How Dipali Mathur prepped for the Cannes red carpet | Brut Plate Cannes Edition

Mrs India Dipali Mathur talks to Brut on her pageant journey, what she ate in Cannes, and the brief she gave designer Gaurav Gupta for her red carpet look.
Published on
28
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Could Don be the next film to get restored? | Cannes 2026 and A powerful message for aspiring filmmakers | Cannes 2026
Could Don be the next film to get restored? | Cannes 2026 and A powerful message for aspiring filmmakers | Cannes 2026
To be continued
Could Don be the next film to get restored? | Cannes 2026 and A powerful message for aspiring filmmakers | Cannes 2026
Could Don be the next film to get restored? | Cannes 2026 and A powerful message for aspiring filmmakers | Cannes 2026
Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

How Dipali Mathur prepped for the Cannes red carpet | Brut Plate Cannes Edition

Mrs India Dipali Mathur talks to Brut on her pageant journey, what she ate in Cannes, and the brief she gave designer Gaurav Gupta for her red carpet look.
Publié le
28
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Could Don be the next film to get restored? | Cannes 2026 and A powerful message for aspiring filmmakers | Cannes 2026
À suivre
Could Don be the next film to get restored? | Cannes 2026 and A powerful message for aspiring filmmakers | Cannes 2026

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