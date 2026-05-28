Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Could Don be the next film to get restored? | Cannes 2026 and A powerful message for aspiring filmmakers | Cannes 2026

At Cannes 2026, Filmmaker and film preservationist Shivendra Singh Dungarpur spoke about the possibility of restoring Don and why preserving Indian cinema matters now more than ever.
Published on
28
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
How Dipali Mathur prepped for the Cannes red carpet | Brut Plate Cannes Edition
How Dipali Mathur prepped for the Cannes red carpet | Brut Plate Cannes Edition
To be continued
How Dipali Mathur prepped for the Cannes red carpet | Brut Plate Cannes Edition
How Dipali Mathur prepped for the Cannes red carpet | Brut Plate Cannes Edition
Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Could Don be the next film to get restored? | Cannes 2026 and A powerful message for aspiring filmmakers | Cannes 2026

At Cannes 2026, Filmmaker and film preservationist Shivendra Singh Dungarpur spoke about the possibility of restoring Don and why preserving Indian cinema matters now more than ever.
Publié le
28
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
How Dipali Mathur prepped for the Cannes red carpet | Brut Plate Cannes Edition
À suivre
How Dipali Mathur prepped for the Cannes red carpet | Brut Plate Cannes Edition

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