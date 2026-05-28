Could Don be the next film to get restored? | Cannes 2026 and A powerful message for aspiring filmmakers | Cannes 2026
At Cannes 2026, Filmmaker and film preservationist Shivendra Singh Dungarpur spoke about the possibility of restoring Don and why preserving Indian cinema matters now more than ever.
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Could Don be the next film to get restored? | Cannes 2026 and A powerful message for aspiring filmmakers | Cannes 2026
At Cannes 2026, Filmmaker and film preservationist Shivendra Singh Dungarpur spoke about the possibility of restoring Don and why preserving Indian cinema matters now more than ever.
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