Madhuri Dixit, dance, Biryani and more ft. Nidhi Kumar | Brut Plate Cannes Edition
Content Creator Nidhi Kumar tells Brut what it meant to be the "first dance creator" at Cannes, why she chose to represent Madhuri Dixit, and the food she couldn't stop talking about.
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Madhuri Dixit, dance, Biryani and more ft. Nidhi Kumar | Brut Plate Cannes Edition
Content Creator Nidhi Kumar tells Brut what it meant to be the "first dance creator" at Cannes, why she chose to represent Madhuri Dixit, and the food she couldn't stop talking about.
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