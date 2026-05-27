Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Madhuri Dixit, dance, Biryani and more ft. Nidhi Kumar | Brut Plate Cannes Edition

Content Creator Nidhi Kumar tells Brut what it meant to be the "first dance creator" at Cannes, why she chose to represent Madhuri Dixit, and the food she couldn't stop talking about.
Published on
27
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
How Krutika aka Mermaid Scales took cosplay to the red carpet | Brut Plate Cannes Edition
How Krutika aka Mermaid Scales took cosplay to the red carpet | Brut Plate Cannes Edition
To be continued
How Krutika aka Mermaid Scales took cosplay to the red carpet | Brut Plate Cannes Edition
How Krutika aka Mermaid Scales took cosplay to the red carpet | Brut Plate Cannes Edition
Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Madhuri Dixit, dance, Biryani and more ft. Nidhi Kumar | Brut Plate Cannes Edition

Content Creator Nidhi Kumar tells Brut what it meant to be the "first dance creator" at Cannes, why she chose to represent Madhuri Dixit, and the food she couldn't stop talking about.
Publié le
27
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
How Krutika aka Mermaid Scales took cosplay to the red carpet | Brut Plate Cannes Edition
À suivre
How Krutika aka Mermaid Scales took cosplay to the red carpet | Brut Plate Cannes Edition

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