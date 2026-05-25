Actor Disha Madan on Representing Karnataka at Cannes | Brut Plate Cannes Edition
Actor Disha Madan sat down with for Brut and spoke about her love for croissants, her red carpet outfit inspo and the importance of representing Karnataka on the global stage.
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Actor Disha Madan on Representing Karnataka at Cannes | Brut Plate Cannes Edition
Actor Disha Madan sat down with for Brut and spoke about her love for croissants, her red carpet outfit inspo and the importance of representing Karnataka on the global stage.
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