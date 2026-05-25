Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Actor Disha Madan on Representing Karnataka at Cannes | Brut Plate Cannes Edition

Actor Disha Madan sat down with for Brut and spoke about her love for croissants, her red carpet outfit inspo and the importance of representing Karnataka on the global stage.
Published on
25
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
GRWM ft Dogsee Chew founders for Cannes Film Festival
GRWM ft Dogsee Chew founders for Cannes Film Festival
To be continued
GRWM ft Dogsee Chew founders for Cannes Film Festival
GRWM ft Dogsee Chew founders for Cannes Film Festival
Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Actor Disha Madan on Representing Karnataka at Cannes | Brut Plate Cannes Edition

Actor Disha Madan sat down with for Brut and spoke about her love for croissants, her red carpet outfit inspo and the importance of representing Karnataka on the global stage.
Publié le
25
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
GRWM ft Dogsee Chew founders for Cannes Film Festival
À suivre
GRWM ft Dogsee Chew founders for Cannes Film Festival

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