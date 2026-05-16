Actor Disha Madan speaks to Brut at Cannes

Actor Disha Madan graces the red carpet at #Cannes2026 in an ensemble crafted from 80-year-old sarees. In conversation with Brut host Mehul Tak at Cannes, she opened up about the heritage, and artistry behind the look. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut.