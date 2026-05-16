Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Aditi Rao Hydari returns to the Cannes Film Festival.

As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
Published on
16
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Aditi Rao Hydari speaks to Brut host Mehul Tak at the 79th Cannes Film Festival red carpet.
Aditi Rao Hydari speaks to Brut host Mehul Tak at the 79th Cannes Film Festival red carpet.
To be continued
Aditi Rao Hydari speaks to Brut host Mehul Tak at the 79th Cannes Film Festival red carpet.
Aditi Rao Hydari speaks to Brut host Mehul Tak at the 79th Cannes Film Festival red carpet.
Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Aditi Rao Hydari returns to the Cannes Film Festival.

As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
Publié le
16
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Aditi Rao Hydari speaks to Brut host Mehul Tak at the 79th Cannes Film Festival red carpet.
À suivre
Aditi Rao Hydari speaks to Brut host Mehul Tak at the 79th Cannes Film Festival red carpet.

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