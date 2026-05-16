Aimee Baruah brought Karbi heritage to the red carpet of the 79th Cannes Film Festival

Assamese actor Aimee Baruah brought Karbi heritage to the red carpet of the 79th Cannes Film Festival. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut