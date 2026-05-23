Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived in Cheney Chan couture for her second Cannes red carpet appearance this year.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived in Cheney Chan couture for her second Cannes red carpet appearance this year. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
Published on
23
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
“Women are judged on appearance, men on potential”
“Women are judged on appearance, men on potential”
To be continued
“Women are judged on appearance, men on potential”
“Women are judged on appearance, men on potential”
Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived in Cheney Chan couture for her second Cannes red carpet appearance this year.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived in Cheney Chan couture for her second Cannes red carpet appearance this year. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
Publié le
23
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
“Women are judged on appearance, men on potential”
À suivre
“Women are judged on appearance, men on potential”

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