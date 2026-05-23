Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived in Cheney Chan couture for her second Cannes red carpet appearance this year.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived in Cheney Chan couture for her second Cannes red carpet appearance this year. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut