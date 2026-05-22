Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes it to the 79th Cannes Film Festival.

As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
Published on
22
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan says hi 👋
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan says hi 👋
To be continued
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan says hi 👋
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan says hi 👋
Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes it to the 79th Cannes Film Festival.

As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
Publié le
22
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan says hi 👋
À suivre
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan says hi 👋

On the same topic

aishwarya-rai-bachchan-says-hi
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan says hi 👋
an-unmissable-moment-from-near-the-cannes-red-carpet
An unmissable moment from near the Cannes red carpet
between-cannes-and-the-oscars-with-ashutosh-gowariker-tos
Between Cannes and the Oscars with Ashutosh Gowariker | TOS
nepal-has-entered-the-chat-at-cannes2026
Nepal has entered the chat at #cannes2026
ashok-saraf-reflects-on-being-typecast-as-a-comedian
Ashok Saraf Reflects on Being Typecast as a Comedian
meet-the-students-behind-india-s-only-film-competing-at-cannes-2026
Meet the Students Behind India’s Only Film Competing at Cannes 2026

To learn more

No items found.