Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Cannes, Confidence and Why Women Need to Be Their “Best Friend”

"You have to be your best friend because you have to stand by yourself." Aishwarya Rai Bachchan speaks to Brut in an exclusive conversation at the 2026 edition of the Cannes Film Festival about red carpet memories, advice for young women entering the industry, and the stories that still excite her, among other things. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
Published on
24
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
This is Jane Fonda’s story
This is Jane Fonda’s story
To be continued
This is Jane Fonda’s story
This is Jane Fonda’s story
Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Cannes, Confidence and Why Women Need to Be Their “Best Friend”

"You have to be your best friend because you have to stand by yourself." Aishwarya Rai Bachchan speaks to Brut in an exclusive conversation at the 2026 edition of the Cannes Film Festival about red carpet memories, advice for young women entering the industry, and the stories that still excite her, among other things. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
Publié le
24
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
This is Jane Fonda’s story
À suivre
This is Jane Fonda’s story

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