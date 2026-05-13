Alia Bhatt walked the #Cannes2026 red carpet in custom steel blue spaghetti strap gown with elongated bodice and full ball skirt.
As an official partner of the Cannes Film Festival, Brut. is covering Cannes 2026 across all its platforms. The festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. #CannesWithBrut
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Alia Bhatt walked the #Cannes2026 red carpet in custom steel blue spaghetti strap gown with elongated bodice and full ball skirt.
As an official partner of the Cannes Film Festival, Brut. is covering Cannes 2026 across all its platforms. The festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. #CannesWithBrut
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