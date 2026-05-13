Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Alia Bhatt walked the #Cannes2026 red carpet in custom steel blue spaghetti strap gown with elongated bodice and full ball skirt.

As an official partner of the Cannes Film Festival, Brut. is covering Cannes 2026 across all its platforms. The festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. #CannesWithBrut
Published on
13
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt Look Decoder
Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt Look Decoder
To be continued
Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt Look Decoder
Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt Look Decoder
Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Alia Bhatt walked the #Cannes2026 red carpet in custom steel blue spaghetti strap gown with elongated bodice and full ball skirt.

As an official partner of the Cannes Film Festival, Brut. is covering Cannes 2026 across all its platforms. The festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. #CannesWithBrut
Publié le
13
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt Look Decoder
À suivre
Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt Look Decoder

On the same topic

cannes-2026-alia-bhatt-look-decoder
Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt Look Decoder
it-was-a-lord-of-the-rings-reunion-at-cannes-2026
It was a Lord of the Rings reunion at Cannes 2026
what-did-urvashi-rautela-tell-brut-at-cannes-film-festival
What did Urvashi Rautela tell Brut at Cannes Film Festival?
payal-kapadia-cannes-2026
Payal Kapadia Cannes 2026
alia-bhatt-made-her-cannes-2026-red-carpet-appearance
Alia Bhatt made her Cannes 2026 red carpet appearance.
alia-bhatt-s-first-cannes-2026-look
Alia Bhatt’s first Cannes 2026 look

To learn more

No items found.