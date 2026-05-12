Alia Bhatt made her Cannes 2026 red carpet appearance.
Alia Bhatt made her Cannes 2026 red carpet appearance... As an official partner of the Cannes Film Festival, Brut. is covering Cannes 2026 across all its platforms. The festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. #CannesWithBrut
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Alia Bhatt made her Cannes 2026 red carpet appearance.
Alia Bhatt made her Cannes 2026 red carpet appearance... As an official partner of the Cannes Film Festival, Brut. is covering Cannes 2026 across all its platforms. The festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. #CannesWithBrut
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