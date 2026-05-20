Anurag Kashyap "cries a lot" and gets "completely silent" while watching films

Anurag Kashyap and I watched a Rwandan film called Ben'imana, which was competing in the Un Certain Regard category at the Cannes Film Festival. This is the same category in which three of Kashyap's films have played previously at the festival: Udaan, Masaan and Monsoon Shootout. This was a first for me, both, watching a Rwandan film and watching something with the filmmaker. Check out how it went. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut