Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Ashok Saraf, Prajakta Mali and Ankita Prabhu-Walawalkar walk Cannes red carpet in traditional looks

Marathi actors Ashok Saraf, Prajakta Mali, Ankita Prabhu-Walawalkar brought traditional elegance to the red carpet at the 79th Cannes Film Festival. The team was at Cannes for the global launch of OTT platform Abhijat Marathi. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
Published on
17
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Javier Bardem has a message for big b*lls men
Javier Bardem has a message for big b*lls men
To be continued
Javier Bardem has a message for big b*lls men
Javier Bardem has a message for big b*lls men
Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Ashok Saraf, Prajakta Mali and Ankita Prabhu-Walawalkar walk Cannes red carpet in traditional looks

Marathi actors Ashok Saraf, Prajakta Mali, Ankita Prabhu-Walawalkar brought traditional elegance to the red carpet at the 79th Cannes Film Festival. The team was at Cannes for the global launch of OTT platform Abhijat Marathi. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
Publié le
17
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Javier Bardem has a message for big b*lls men
À suivre
Javier Bardem has a message for big b*lls men

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