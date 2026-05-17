Ashok Saraf, Prajakta Mali and Ankita Prabhu-Walawalkar walk Cannes red carpet in traditional looks

Marathi actors Ashok Saraf, Prajakta Mali, Ankita Prabhu-Walawalkar brought traditional elegance to the red carpet at the 79th Cannes Film Festival. The team was at Cannes for the global launch of OTT platform Abhijat Marathi. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut