Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Ashok Saraf Reflects on Being Typecast as a Comedian

“Thakur toh giyo!” The iconic dialogue from Karan Arjun is still remembered because of Ashok Saraf. The actor has worked in over 300 Marathi and Hindi films across decades. As Ashok Saraf arrived at the Cannes Film Festival to launch Marathi OTT platform, he spoke to Brut about being identified mainly as a comedian despite doing different kinds of roles throughout his career. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
Published on
21
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Nepal has entered the chat at #cannes2026
Nepal has entered the chat at #cannes2026
To be continued
Nepal has entered the chat at #cannes2026
Nepal has entered the chat at #cannes2026
Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Ashok Saraf Reflects on Being Typecast as a Comedian

“Thakur toh giyo!” The iconic dialogue from Karan Arjun is still remembered because of Ashok Saraf. The actor has worked in over 300 Marathi and Hindi films across decades. As Ashok Saraf arrived at the Cannes Film Festival to launch Marathi OTT platform, he spoke to Brut about being identified mainly as a comedian despite doing different kinds of roles throughout his career. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
Publié le
21
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Nepal has entered the chat at #cannes2026
À suivre
Nepal has entered the chat at #cannes2026

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