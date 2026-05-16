Bengali Creator Niranjan Mondal Walks The Cannes 2026 Red Carpet

Content creator and actor Niranjan Mondal, popularly known as Laughtersane, walked the Cannes 2026 red carpet. Known for turning everyday Bengali culture and family dynamics into relatable digital storytelling, Niranjan has built a global audience of over a million followers online. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut