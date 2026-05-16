Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Bengali Creator Niranjan Mondal Walks The Cannes 2026 Red Carpet

Content creator and actor Niranjan Mondal, popularly known as Laughtersane, walked the Cannes 2026 red carpet. Known for turning everyday Bengali culture and family dynamics into relatable digital storytelling, Niranjan has built a global audience of over a million followers online. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
Published on
16
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Fashion Creator Niharika Jain Walks The Cannes 2026 Red Carpet
Fashion Creator Niharika Jain Walks The Cannes 2026 Red Carpet
To be continued
Fashion Creator Niharika Jain Walks The Cannes 2026 Red Carpet
Fashion Creator Niharika Jain Walks The Cannes 2026 Red Carpet
Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Bengali Creator Niranjan Mondal Walks The Cannes 2026 Red Carpet

Content creator and actor Niranjan Mondal, popularly known as Laughtersane, walked the Cannes 2026 red carpet. Known for turning everyday Bengali culture and family dynamics into relatable digital storytelling, Niranjan has built a global audience of over a million followers online. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
Publié le
16
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Fashion Creator Niharika Jain Walks The Cannes 2026 Red Carpet
À suivre
Fashion Creator Niharika Jain Walks The Cannes 2026 Red Carpet

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