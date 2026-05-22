Between Cannes and the Oscars with Ashutosh Gowariker | TOS

Actor and Director Ashutosh Gowariker shared his journey from his first directorial debut to his present day OTT appearances with Brut at #Cannes2026. He was a part of India’s official delegation as the newly appointed director of the International Film Festival of India. On the latest episode of The Other Side, Ashutosh broke down the box office numbers, the rise of diverse genres, and how cinema has evolved over the last three decades. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #canneswithbrut