Brut catches beauty content creator Aditya Madiraju on the #cannes2026 red carpet

Brut catches beauty content creator Aditya Madiraju on the #cannes2026 red carpet. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut