Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Brut catches beauty content creator Aditya Madiraju on the #cannes2026 red carpet

Brut catches beauty content creator Aditya Madiraju on the #cannes2026 red carpet. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
Published on
23
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Nepali film made Cannes history with its Un Certain Regard Jury prize
Nepali film made Cannes history with its Un Certain Regard Jury prize
To be continued
Nepali film made Cannes history with its Un Certain Regard Jury prize
Nepali film made Cannes history with its Un Certain Regard Jury prize
Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Brut catches beauty content creator Aditya Madiraju on the #cannes2026 red carpet

Brut catches beauty content creator Aditya Madiraju on the #cannes2026 red carpet. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
Publié le
23
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Nepali film made Cannes history with its Un Certain Regard Jury prize
À suivre
Nepali film made Cannes history with its Un Certain Regard Jury prize

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