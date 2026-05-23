Brut x Cannes: The "Karan-Arjun" of Cinema

For years, Brut has been on the ground at the world’s biggest film festival, capturing moments beyond the red carpet at #Cannes. This is a tribute to the stories, the cinema, the conversations, and the unforgettable moments we have witnessed along the way and shared with the world. Here’s to the journey so far, and to many more Cannes memories to come. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #canneswithbrut