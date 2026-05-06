Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Candid in Cannes: Anurag Kashyap

“I have to make films for me and then I find the audience. I'm not going to be a caterer," writer and director Anurag Kashyap tells Brut as his film “Kennedy” got a standing ovation at a midnight screening at #cannes2023. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from May 12 to May 23. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
Published on
06
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Deepika Padukone At Cannes
Deepika Padukone At Cannes
To be continued
Deepika Padukone At Cannes
Deepika Padukone At Cannes
Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Candid in Cannes: Anurag Kashyap

“I have to make films for me and then I find the audience. I'm not going to be a caterer," writer and director Anurag Kashyap tells Brut as his film “Kennedy” got a standing ovation at a midnight screening at #cannes2023. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from May 12 to May 23. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
Publié le
06
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Deepika Padukone At Cannes
À suivre
Deepika Padukone At Cannes

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