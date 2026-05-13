Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt Look Decoder
All you need to know about Alia Bhatt's Cannes 2026 look. As an official partner of the Cannes Film Festival, Brut. is covering Cannes 2026 across all its platforms. The festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. #CannesWithBrut
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Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt Look Decoder
All you need to know about Alia Bhatt's Cannes 2026 look. As an official partner of the Cannes Film Festival, Brut. is covering Cannes 2026 across all its platforms. The festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. #CannesWithBrut
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