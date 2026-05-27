Cannes 2026 red carpet moments that turned heads across the globe

Glamour, statement silhouettes and sparkle... the #Cannes2026 red carpet served fashion moments that turned heads across the globe. From elegance to experimental looks, here are the standout styles that owned the spotlight. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut