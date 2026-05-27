Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Cannes 2026 red carpet moments that turned heads across the globe

Glamour, statement silhouettes and sparkle... the #Cannes2026 red carpet served fashion moments that turned heads across the globe. From elegance to experimental looks, here are the standout styles that owned the spotlight. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
Published on
27
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
How Dipali Mathur prepped for the Cannes red carpet | Brut Plate Cannes Edition
How Dipali Mathur prepped for the Cannes red carpet | Brut Plate Cannes Edition
To be continued
How Dipali Mathur prepped for the Cannes red carpet | Brut Plate Cannes Edition
How Dipali Mathur prepped for the Cannes red carpet | Brut Plate Cannes Edition
Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Cannes 2026 red carpet moments that turned heads across the globe

Glamour, statement silhouettes and sparkle... the #Cannes2026 red carpet served fashion moments that turned heads across the globe. From elegance to experimental looks, here are the standout styles that owned the spotlight. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
Publié le
27
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
How Dipali Mathur prepped for the Cannes red carpet | Brut Plate Cannes Edition
À suivre
How Dipali Mathur prepped for the Cannes red carpet | Brut Plate Cannes Edition

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