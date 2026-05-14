Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Decoding Alia Bhatt's Cannes Look

From makeup that didn't falter to outfits that embodied the spirit of the Riviera, everyone's talking about #AliaBhatt at Cannes! And Brut & L'Oréal Paris' Cannes Insiders weren't far behind. #Cannes2026 #LorealParisMakeup #LorealParisIndia
Published on
14
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Rida Tharana debuts at Cannes
Rida Tharana debuts at Cannes
To be continued
Rida Tharana debuts at Cannes
Rida Tharana debuts at Cannes
Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Decoding Alia Bhatt's Cannes Look

From makeup that didn't falter to outfits that embodied the spirit of the Riviera, everyone's talking about #AliaBhatt at Cannes! And Brut & L'Oréal Paris' Cannes Insiders weren't far behind. #Cannes2026 #LorealParisMakeup #LorealParisIndia
Publié le
14
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Rida Tharana debuts at Cannes
À suivre
Rida Tharana debuts at Cannes

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