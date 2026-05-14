Decoding Alia Bhatt's Cannes Look
From makeup that didn't falter to outfits that embodied the spirit of the Riviera, everyone's talking about #AliaBhatt at Cannes! And Brut & L'Oréal Paris' Cannes Insiders weren't far behind. #Cannes2026 #LorealParisMakeup #LorealParisIndia
/
/
Decoding Alia Bhatt's Cannes Look
From makeup that didn't falter to outfits that embodied the spirit of the Riviera, everyone's talking about #AliaBhatt at Cannes! And Brut & L'Oréal Paris' Cannes Insiders weren't far behind. #Cannes2026 #LorealParisMakeup #LorealParisIndia
/
/
Alia Bhatt walked the #Cannes2026 red carpet in custom steel blue spaghetti strap gown with elongated bodice and full ball skirt.
To learn more
No items found.