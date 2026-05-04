Deepika Padukone At Cannes
Deepika Padukone at Cannes has become a global highlight. From striking red carpet looks in gowns and sarees to serving as a jury member at the 75th edition in 2022, she has strengthened her presence in world cinema.
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Deepika Padukone At Cannes
Deepika Padukone at Cannes has become a global highlight. From striking red carpet looks in gowns and sarees to serving as a jury member at the 75th edition in 2022, she has strengthened her presence in world cinema.
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