Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Deepika Padukone At Cannes

Deepika Padukone at Cannes has become a global highlight. From striking red carpet looks in gowns and sarees to serving as a jury member at the 75th edition in 2022, she has strengthened her presence in world cinema.
Published on
04
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Shalini Passi meets Brut at 78th Cannes Film Festival
Shalini Passi meets Brut at 78th Cannes Film Festival
To be continued
Shalini Passi meets Brut at 78th Cannes Film Festival
Shalini Passi meets Brut at 78th Cannes Film Festival
Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Deepika Padukone At Cannes

Deepika Padukone at Cannes has become a global highlight. From striking red carpet looks in gowns and sarees to serving as a jury member at the 75th edition in 2022, she has strengthened her presence in world cinema.
Publié le
04
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Shalini Passi meets Brut at 78th Cannes Film Festival
À suivre
Shalini Passi meets Brut at 78th Cannes Film Festival

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