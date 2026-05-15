Disha Madan brings sarees with a twist
Actor Disha Madan brings sarees with a twist to the #cannes2026 red carpet. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
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Disha Madan brings sarees with a twist
Actor Disha Madan brings sarees with a twist to the #cannes2026 red carpet. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
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