Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Dogsee Chew Founders Sneh Sharma Khanal And Bhupendra Khanal Walk The Cannes 2026 Red Carpet

Entrepreneurs Sneh Sharma Khanal and Bhupendra Khanal, founders of pet care brand Dogsee Chew, walked the Cannes 2026 red carpet together. ✨ The husband-wife duo founded Dogsee Chew in 2015. Founded in the Himalayas, the brand is known for its handcrafted, preservative-free Himalayan yak chews and is now present in more than 30 countries worldwide. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
Published on
17
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Ashok Saraf, Prajakta Mali and Ankita Prabhu-Walawalkar walk Cannes red carpet in traditional looks
Ashok Saraf, Prajakta Mali and Ankita Prabhu-Walawalkar walk Cannes red carpet in traditional looks
To be continued
Ashok Saraf, Prajakta Mali and Ankita Prabhu-Walawalkar walk Cannes red carpet in traditional looks
Ashok Saraf, Prajakta Mali and Ankita Prabhu-Walawalkar walk Cannes red carpet in traditional looks
Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Dogsee Chew Founders Sneh Sharma Khanal And Bhupendra Khanal Walk The Cannes 2026 Red Carpet

Entrepreneurs Sneh Sharma Khanal and Bhupendra Khanal, founders of pet care brand Dogsee Chew, walked the Cannes 2026 red carpet together. ✨ The husband-wife duo founded Dogsee Chew in 2015. Founded in the Himalayas, the brand is known for its handcrafted, preservative-free Himalayan yak chews and is now present in more than 30 countries worldwide. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
Publié le
17
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Ashok Saraf, Prajakta Mali and Ankita Prabhu-Walawalkar walk Cannes red carpet in traditional looks
À suivre
Ashok Saraf, Prajakta Mali and Ankita Prabhu-Walawalkar walk Cannes red carpet in traditional looks

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