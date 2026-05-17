Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Fashion Creator Niharika Jain Walks The Cannes 2026 Red Carpet

Delhi-based fashion and lifestyle creator Niharika Jain walked the Cannes 2026 red carpet. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
Published on
17
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Malayam film Amma Ariyan restored for a premiere at #Cannes2026
Malayam film Amma Ariyan restored for a premiere at #Cannes2026
To be continued
Malayam film Amma Ariyan restored for a premiere at #Cannes2026
Malayam film Amma Ariyan restored for a premiere at #Cannes2026
Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Fashion Creator Niharika Jain Walks The Cannes 2026 Red Carpet

Delhi-based fashion and lifestyle creator Niharika Jain walked the Cannes 2026 red carpet. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
Publié le
17
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Malayam film Amma Ariyan restored for a premiere at #Cannes2026
À suivre
Malayam film Amma Ariyan restored for a premiere at #Cannes2026

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