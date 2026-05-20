Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

From Kota to Cannes red carpet: Nukkad Natak actor Molshri

As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut.
Published on
20
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
From television fame to Cannes: Mouni Roy on her journey
From television fame to Cannes: Mouni Roy on her journey
To be continued
From television fame to Cannes: Mouni Roy on her journey
From television fame to Cannes: Mouni Roy on her journey
Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

From Kota to Cannes red carpet: Nukkad Natak actor Molshri

As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut.
Publié le
20
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
From television fame to Cannes: Mouni Roy on her journey
À suivre
From television fame to Cannes: Mouni Roy on her journey

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