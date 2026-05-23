From Motherhood to Mrs. India: The Journey of Dipali Mathur

A mother to a 17-year-old, a former private banker, an entrepreneur and eventually, a Mrs India winner. Dipali Mathur’s journey has been anything but conventional. As she arrived at #Cannes2026, she spoke to Brut about reinventing herself across different phases of life. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut