Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

From Motherhood to Mrs. India: The Journey of Dipali Mathur

A mother to a 17-year-old, a former private banker, an entrepreneur and eventually, a Mrs India winner. Dipali Mathur’s journey has been anything but conventional. As she arrived at #Cannes2026, she spoke to Brut about reinventing herself across different phases of life. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
Published on
23
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived in Cheney Chan couture for her second Cannes red carpet appearance this year.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived in Cheney Chan couture for her second Cannes red carpet appearance this year.
To be continued
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived in Cheney Chan couture for her second Cannes red carpet appearance this year.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived in Cheney Chan couture for her second Cannes red carpet appearance this year.
Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

From Motherhood to Mrs. India: The Journey of Dipali Mathur

A mother to a 17-year-old, a former private banker, an entrepreneur and eventually, a Mrs India winner. Dipali Mathur’s journey has been anything but conventional. As she arrived at #Cannes2026, she spoke to Brut about reinventing herself across different phases of life. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
Publié le
23
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived in Cheney Chan couture for her second Cannes red carpet appearance this year.
À suivre
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived in Cheney Chan couture for her second Cannes red carpet appearance this year.

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