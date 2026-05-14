From Punjab to Cannes: Roopi Gill's ethnic look

Punjabi actor Roopi Gill showed up in an ivory outfit at the #cannes2026 red carpet. While her film Chardikala wasn't an official selection, it was said to be premiering at the Cannes film market. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut