Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

From Punjab to Cannes: Roopi Gill's ethnic look

Punjabi actor Roopi Gill showed up in an ivory outfit at the #cannes2026 red carpet. While her film Chardikala wasn't an official selection, it was said to be premiering at the Cannes film market. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
Published on
14
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Park Chan-wook At Cannes 2026
Park Chan-wook At Cannes 2026
To be continued
Park Chan-wook At Cannes 2026
Park Chan-wook At Cannes 2026
Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

From Punjab to Cannes: Roopi Gill's ethnic look

Punjabi actor Roopi Gill showed up in an ivory outfit at the #cannes2026 red carpet. While her film Chardikala wasn't an official selection, it was said to be premiering at the Cannes film market. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
Publié le
14
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Park Chan-wook At Cannes 2026
À suivre
Park Chan-wook At Cannes 2026

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