From television fame to Cannes: Mouni Roy on her journey

She once dreamed of becoming an IAS officer, but destiny had other plans for Mouni Roy. As she arrived in Cannes for the screening of Bombay Stories at the Marché Du Film, Mouni Roy spoke to Brut about owning her Bengali roots, navigating criticism, and the journey that shaped her both on and off screen. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut