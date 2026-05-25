GRWM ft Dogsee Chew founders for Cannes Film Festival

With the memory of their beloved pet embroidered onto their outfits, Dogsee Chew founders Sneh Sharma and Bhupendra Khanal prepare for their Cannes red carpet debut. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival ran from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut.