Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

GRWM ft Dogsee Chew founders for Cannes Film Festival

With the memory of their beloved pet embroidered onto their outfits, Dogsee Chew founders Sneh Sharma and Bhupendra Khanal prepare for their Cannes red carpet debut. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival ran from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut.
Published on
25
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Actor Disha Madan on Representing Karnataka at Cannes | Brut Plate Cannes Edition
Actor Disha Madan on Representing Karnataka at Cannes | Brut Plate Cannes Edition
To be continued
Actor Disha Madan on Representing Karnataka at Cannes | Brut Plate Cannes Edition
Actor Disha Madan on Representing Karnataka at Cannes | Brut Plate Cannes Edition
Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

GRWM ft Dogsee Chew founders for Cannes Film Festival

With the memory of their beloved pet embroidered onto their outfits, Dogsee Chew founders Sneh Sharma and Bhupendra Khanal prepare for their Cannes red carpet debut. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival ran from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut.
Publié le
25
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Actor Disha Madan on Representing Karnataka at Cannes | Brut Plate Cannes Edition
À suivre
Actor Disha Madan on Representing Karnataka at Cannes | Brut Plate Cannes Edition

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