Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

“Hi India,” says John Travolta

“Hi India,” says John Travolta as he speaks with Brut host Mehul Tak in Cannes. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
Published on
15
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Aimee Baruah brought Karbi heritage to the red carpet of the 79th Cannes Film Festival
Aimee Baruah brought Karbi heritage to the red carpet of the 79th Cannes Film Festival
To be continued
Aimee Baruah brought Karbi heritage to the red carpet of the 79th Cannes Film Festival
Aimee Baruah brought Karbi heritage to the red carpet of the 79th Cannes Film Festival
Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

“Hi India,” says John Travolta

“Hi India,” says John Travolta as he speaks with Brut host Mehul Tak in Cannes. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
Publié le
15
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Aimee Baruah brought Karbi heritage to the red carpet of the 79th Cannes Film Festival
À suivre
Aimee Baruah brought Karbi heritage to the red carpet of the 79th Cannes Film Festival

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