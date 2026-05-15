How The mermaid scales imagined her #cannes2026 red carpet outfit

@themermaidscales tells Brut host @mehultak how she imagined her #cannes2026 red carpet outfit As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut