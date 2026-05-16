“If I Trip And Fall…” Smriti Khanna Shares A Message For Her Kids At Cannes 2026

“If I trip and fall…” Actor and content creator Smriti Khanna walked the Cannes 2026 red carpet in a look she describes as “soft glam”. Known for sharing fashion, beauty, motherhood and lifestyle content online, Smriti also shared a heartfelt message for her kids from the French Riviera. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut