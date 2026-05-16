Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

“If I Trip And Fall…” Smriti Khanna Shares A Message For Her Kids At Cannes 2026

“If I trip and fall…” Actor and content creator Smriti Khanna walked the Cannes 2026 red carpet in a look she describes as “soft glam”. Known for sharing fashion, beauty, motherhood and lifestyle content online, Smriti also shared a heartfelt message for her kids from the French Riviera. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
Published on
16
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Fashion Creator Niharika Jain Walks The Cannes 2026 Red Carpet
Fashion Creator Niharika Jain Walks The Cannes 2026 Red Carpet
To be continued
Fashion Creator Niharika Jain Walks The Cannes 2026 Red Carpet
Fashion Creator Niharika Jain Walks The Cannes 2026 Red Carpet
Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

“If I Trip And Fall…” Smriti Khanna Shares A Message For Her Kids At Cannes 2026

“If I trip and fall…” Actor and content creator Smriti Khanna walked the Cannes 2026 red carpet in a look she describes as “soft glam”. Known for sharing fashion, beauty, motherhood and lifestyle content online, Smriti also shared a heartfelt message for her kids from the French Riviera. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
Publié le
16
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Fashion Creator Niharika Jain Walks The Cannes 2026 Red Carpet
À suivre
Fashion Creator Niharika Jain Walks The Cannes 2026 Red Carpet

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