Ishani Mitra speaks to Brut at Cannes

Ishani Mitra walked the red carpet at #Cannes2026 in a custom outfit by Love J The Label. Speaking to Brut host Mehul Tak at Cannes, she shared how she feels to represent the make-up industry on a global stage. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut