Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

It was a Lord of the Rings reunion at Cannes 2026

It was a Lord of the Rings reunion at Cannes 2026 as Elijah Wood presented an honorary Palme d’Or to director Peter Jackson during the festival’s opening ceremony. :clapper: As an official partner of the Cannes Film Festival, Brut. is covering Cannes 2026 across all its platforms. The festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. #CannesWithBrut
Published on
13
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt Look Decoder
Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt Look Decoder
To be continued
Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt Look Decoder
Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt Look Decoder
Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

It was a Lord of the Rings reunion at Cannes 2026

It was a Lord of the Rings reunion at Cannes 2026 as Elijah Wood presented an honorary Palme d’Or to director Peter Jackson during the festival’s opening ceremony. :clapper: As an official partner of the Cannes Film Festival, Brut. is covering Cannes 2026 across all its platforms. The festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. #CannesWithBrut
Publié le
13
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt Look Decoder
À suivre
Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt Look Decoder

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