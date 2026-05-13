It was a Lord of the Rings reunion at Cannes 2026

It was a Lord of the Rings reunion at Cannes 2026 as Elijah Wood presented an honorary Palme d’Or to director Peter Jackson during the festival’s opening ceremony. :clapper: As an official partner of the Cannes Film Festival, Brut. is covering Cannes 2026 across all its platforms. The festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. #CannesWithBrut