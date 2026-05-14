It was Fast and Furious at #cannes2026

Vin Diesel hugged Paul Walker's daughter on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet as the festival screen Fast and Furious on its 25th anniversary. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut